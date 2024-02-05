Bad Bunny turns up the heat in steamy photos after rumored split from Kendall Jenner

Bad Bunny surprised fans with his latest selfies. The Puerto Rican singer decided to take a moment to relax in his bathtub, sharing some steamy selfies and posing nude while covering himself with bubbles.

The fan-favorite performer has been rumored to be getting back together with Kendall Jenner following their recent split in December 2023. However, online users believe that he is moving on, judging by his latest bathtub selfies.

Bad Bunny gave fans a close-up of his tattoos, including the ink located on his legs, his chest piece, and some of the designs on his arms. “New bath water flavor just dropped,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “No, I did not zoom in on the bubbles,” adding a laughing emoji.

The singer is enjoying a slow start to 2024, documenting his time in Puerto Rico. Kendall and Benito were one of the most popular couples of 2023, and they even spent some quality time following their breakup, reuniting in Barbados during New Year’s Eve.

And while it all indicates that they are getting back together, the pair have yet to be seen together after news of the split. A close source to the fan-favorite couple revealed to the US Sun that they “missed each other” after spending some time apart.

“They are very different people and nobody ever saw their relationship going the distance, but they have a lot of fun together and missed each other since the split,” the insider revealed. “He’s keen to win her back, and although they’re taking it slow at the minute, nobody would be surprised if they made it official again.”