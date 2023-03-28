Bad Bunny graces the cover of TIME Magazine in stylish bow blazer: See Pics

Bad Bunny looked stylish and sophisticated for his latest photo shoot, gracing the cover of TIME. The 29-year-old singer is not afraid to have fun with fashion, showing off his style and posing for the latest edition of the magazine.

The fan-favorite star talked about his upcoming Coachella performance, revealing that he is not nervous about headlining the highly anticipated music festival. “Am I supposed to feel something?” he said to the publication. “I felt more pressure at the Hiram Bithorn [Stadium in Puerto Rico] than I feel for Coachella.”

The singer wore a chic white blazer in satin from the SS23 collection of TANNER FLETCHER, adorned with three-dimensional silk bows in blue. He also wore minimal gold jewelry to complete the look, wearing his hair slicked back.

©TANNER FLETCHER





Bad Bunny went on to say that he doesn’t care about the criticism, as he is focused on making music for his fans. “When I read comments that say, ‘Bad Bunny now I’m not going to listen to your music,’ that’s fine,” he says. “I’m not going to do something else for you to like me. There are plenty of artists, and perhaps you’ll find someone you’ll like.”

During the interview he also talked about the importance of defending his Latinidad and Puerto Rican culture. “If I hear something very ignorant about my country or my culture, I always try to educate them, like ‘No, it’s not like that.’” adding that he enjoys seeing the success of his music around the world, “Our culture and music impacts people in other places. They want to try it and feel it.”