Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted leaving a party at 2 am

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner appear to be still going strong. The pair was spotted trying to hide from the cameras, as they left home in the same car together after having dinner with friends.

The photos show Bad Bunny and Jenner sitting in the back of the same car. The two were trying their best to be discreet, with their security team shielding them from the cameras with umbrellas. Paparazzi photographed them inside the vehicle, showing Bad Bunny shielding his eyes from the camera and Jenner covering her face with her hands. She was wearing a black mini-dress and had her hair styled straight.

According to the photo agency, the photos were taken at 2 AM, when Bad Bunny and Jenner were leaving the Birds Streets Club, an exclusive location that grants access to members only. The couple spent time with friends, including Kylie Jenner, Victoria Villaruel, and Stassie Karanikolau.

While Bad Bunny and Jenner haven’t confirmed their relationship, the two have been spending some time together over the past month. Bad Bunny appears to have referenced her in his most recent song, “Coco Chanel,” which threw some shade at her ex Devin Booker and his basketball team, the Phoenix Suns. “I’m not bad baby, that’s a gimmick / But the Puerto Rico sun is warmer than the one in Phoenix,” read the lyrics.

Jenner and Booker dated on and off for about two years, splitting up definitively in October of last year.