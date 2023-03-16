Ariana Grande reacts to Bad Bunny singing her hit song ‘Break Free’

Ariana Grande is giving her stamp of approval to Bad Bunny’s recent sing-along. The 29-year-old musician, who is currently busy working on her upcoming film ‘Wicked,’ revealed that she saw the Puerto Rican’s singer viral video, in which he sings her hit song ‘Break Free’ during the most recent episode of Carpool Karaoke hosted by James Corden.

Last night the actress took to Instagram to share a short clip of Bad Bunny, singing along to her song, seemingly surprised by the fact that he knew all the lyrics and proved to be a big fan of her music. The video shows him saying that ‘Break Free’ is one of his favorite tracks, before passionately singing the chorus with the host.

“I think this is the most English song that I most know,” Bad Bunny admitted. Ariana added crying emojis on her Instagram Stories, making fans go crazy for the interaction between both artists. “Mother reacting to father,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “We want the collab,” adding, “I want to see him lip syncing for his legacy to this song.”

And while Ariana has been on a break from making music, being focused on her acting career. She recently took the time to work with her longtime collaborator The Weeknd, for the remix of his hit song ‘ Die For You,’ from his album ‘After Hours.’

The singer showed the process of recording in between filming Wicked, wearing headphones and sitting in front of a computer, cutting multiple tracks and editing them together. “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made…” she wrote.