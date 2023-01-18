Jennifer Coolidge praises Ariana Grande, says she is an ‘old person in a very young body’

Jennifer Coolidge is opening up about her friendship with Ariana Grande. The acclaimed actress has previously credited the talented singer for revitalizing her career after starring in her ‘Thank U Next’ music video, and it seems the pair had been in contact ever since.

“I love that girl. She has so much cool. I mean, she’s at the beginning of her life and it’s like I… she is someone that is such an unusual story because she’s this very, very old person in a very young body,” the Hollywood star said to ET Canada.

She continued, “It’s really rare. I sometimes feel like I’m talking to someone ancient. Her take on things [and everything] is so advanced. I don’t really know how to explain her. I have never met anyone like her in my life.”

Ariana is also known for doing a perfect impression of Jennifer, with the actress previously revealing what she thinks about it during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. “Ariana did this imitation on your show and you encouraged her. And then this ball got rolling,” she said to the host, “You should know, it was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened for me. I was going through a dead zone, not much was going on.”

Jennifer went on to explain that one of her friends said she should DM Ariana, “I thought it was such a good imitation and I was like, ‘No, she’s got like 260 million followers. Those are robots. The robots answer the DMs! We will never ever get to her.’ And I did it anyway and then this response came back. Next thing you know, I was going to her house getting fit for wardrobe for ‘Thank U Next.’”