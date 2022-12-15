Ariana Grande channels Madonna’s cone bra for RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Grande is coming back to RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge and she’s channeling Madonna. New promo for the hit show dropped Wednesday, and the singer looks incredible wearing a cone bra. Madonna famously wore a pink satin cone bra in 1990.

Madonna wore the bra underneath a black Jean Paul Gaultier on the first night of her Blond Ambition tour in Chiba, Japan. She made the big reveal on stage, during a time when people thought it wasn’t decent. It came after a string of controversy following the release of her album and music video “Like a Prayer.” She wore the cone bra at other outings, usually making a dramatic reveal.



Grande is fan of the iconic singer. Per People, she told Ryan Seacrest in 2016 she’s been to “literally every single one of her tours.” “I’m a diehard Madonna supporter and I love watching her on stage. It’s like she’s just having the time of her life. Other than making people feel something and everything she stands for,” she said.