Ariana Grande channels Madonna’s cone bra for RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Grande is coming back to RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge and she’s channeling Madonna. New promo for the hit show dropped Wednesday, and the singer looks incredible wearing a cone bra. Madonna famously wore a pink satin cone bra in 1990.
Madonna wore the bra underneath a black Jean Paul Gaultier on the first night of her Blond Ambition tour in Chiba, Japan. She made the big reveal on stage, during a time when people thought it wasn’t decent. It came after a string of controversy following the release of her album and music video “Like a Prayer.” She wore the cone bra at other outings, usually making a dramatic reveal.
Gifts for fitness lovers: Discover the best fitness gifts for all types of workouts
Ariana Grande shares rare selfie with her husband Dalton Gomez
Remembering the rumored fling between Alex Rodriguez and Madonna
Grande is fan of the iconic singer. Per People, she told Ryan Seacrest in 2016 she’s been to “literally every single one of her tours.” “I’m a diehard Madonna supporter and I love watching her on stage. It’s like she’s just having the time of her life. Other than making people feel something and everything she stands for,” she said.
Madonna even brought her on stage earlier during her Rebel Heart tour as the “Unapologetic Bitch.” “She brought me on stage!” Grande said excited. “She spanked me! She spanked me and gave me a banana. It was so exciting. It was one of the better moments of my life.”
The “7 Rings” singer also performed at Madonna’s Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to benefit Raising Malawi in 2016.