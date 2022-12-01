Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Alex Rodriguez has had a lot of famous exes, from Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, and Cameron Diaz- the man had game both on and off the baseball field. But there is one rumored fling that had the world captivated: Madonna. And while they never confirmed it, it’s still a fun journey. So in honor of #throwbackthursday, let’s take a look back at their rumored fling.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!