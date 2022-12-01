By December 2008, A-Rod finally addressed the rumors himself telling PEOPLE, they are just friends. “We’re friends – that’s it.” By this point, there were also rumors that they were flying around the country to spend time together on the DL.

“I have never been on a plane with her,” A-Rod said. He also laughed off the rumors, “I’ve been to two [of her] concerts, yet I’ve read that I went to 20. I’ve also read that we were buying an apartment together.” “That is absolutely ridiculous and not true,” he added.