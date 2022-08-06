Flashback Friday: Luis Miguel addresses rumors about Brigitte Nielsen

Luis Miguel has never been married, but he has been linked to several women over the years like Mariah Carey,Sofia Vergara, and Aracely Arambula. The singer was somewhat of a sex object in the 80s and 90s, and some websites say he’s been romantically linked to over 20 women. While he only went public with a few, one of the women he sparked rumors with was Brigitte Nielsen in 1995.

It all started in Monte Carlo at an awards show where Nielsen and Miguel were photographed looking cozy with the actress sitting on his lap. He went on to tell his side of the story in an old Youtube clip by ExcusiveLM. “I was in Mante Carlo at the awards show rehearsal, and Brigette and I were introduced to each other,“ he explained.

“We started talking then we saw each other again at the actual awards ceremony, and when we were talking there came a moment when I found she was sitting in my lap,” he said to a crowd of screaming fans. “I didn’t know what was going on and all of a sudden she’s sitting on me. Then all of a sudden I see a crowd of photographers flashing their cameras at us,” Miguel continued.

The singer then had a large smile on his face as he explained, “Then after those pictures, the whole world just started spreading rumors.” “That are not true,” he added with a cheeky grin

While only Nielsen and Miguel know what really happened in Monte Carlo, their lives crossed paths again. After Nielsen and Sylvester Stallone divorced in 1985, she began dating defensive end Mark Gastineau when he was playing for the New York Jets. She welcomed her second child Killian Marcus Gastineau with the athlete in 1989, and they separated shortly after.

Fast forward to 2012, when Miguel was spotted hanging out in Mexico with Kim Kardashian then BFF Brittny Gastineau- Mark’s daughter. Britney was born in 1982, and her mom is a socialite Lisa Gastineau. They dated on and off for a couple of years, but Miguel has since been dating Mercedes Villamor.

As for Nielsen, she has a happy relationship with Matt Dessi. They welcomed a daughter named Frida in 2018, when she was 54, after spending 11 years trying to conceive through IVF.