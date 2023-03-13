Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner leave an Oscar party together

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attended one of the year’s most coveted Oscars after-party. The pair were spotted at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s event and were seen leaving the event together, with the two getting on the same car.

©GrosbyGroup



Bad Bunny leaving Beyonce’s Oscar after party

The photos show Bad Bunny climbing into the car, wearing a black shirt and some green pants. In another photo, Jenner can be seen aboard the same car, located in the backseat. The pair from the Chateu Marmont, making their exit at around 4 AM.

Prior to the party, Jenner attended the Vanity Fair afterparty with her sister Kylie Jenner.

©GrosbyGroup



Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny leaving the party together

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have been spotted together multiple times over the past couple of weeks. The pair has been seen spending time with Kendall’s close friends Hailey and Justin Bieber. Most recently, the two were seen embracing as they left the restaurant Sushi Park, spending an evening with some friends.

Their relationship appears to be a fun and low stress one. “She likes him and is having fun,” said a source to People. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”