Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seemingly confirm romance with PDA

The rumors about Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are proving to be true. New photos show the singer and model embracing, with what looks like a passionate kiss after a sushi date in Los Angeles. TMZ published photos Wednesday showing Kendall looking smitten with the Puerto Rican superstar, with her hands around his neck.





Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's rumored romance is no longer speculation -- they were finally photographed together in the same frame ... and they're touching bods. https://t.co/AvdTs3eeGs — TMZ (@TMZ) March 8, 2023



According to TMZ, they were on a group outing which included Kylie Jenner at Sushi Park in WeHo. Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio trailed the group as they left, and they did not interact while walking along the balcony area facing the public. The PDA moment came when they said goodbye.



The rumors started Valentine’s Day week after reports circulated they were making out at a club. They were later photographed on what looked like a double date with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. Amid the rumored romance Kendall’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker unfollowed her on Instagram.

A source told People in February, they were “spending time together.” “She likes him and is having fun,” the insider continued. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

To say the rumored romance has come with mixed opinions is an understatement. There have been hilarious memes and angry fans sharing their opinions all over the internet.

get those pictures of kendall jenner and bad bunny OFF of my tl pic.twitter.com/T4pPprXrHj — astrid (@astridksalazar) March 8, 2023

Benito was enjoying the single life as one of the most famous men in the world before Kendall. The “Titi me Pregunto” singer was sharing kisses with fans and women at the club. He was previously linked romantically to Gabriela Berlingeri from 2017-2022. She attended red carpets with him and even starred in his music video, playing his bride.

When a video circulated of him kissing a fan, it became clear that they were no longer together.