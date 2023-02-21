Kendall Jenner ‘likes’ Bad Bunny; double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner has Bad Bunny are getting closer. After making headlines last week with a rumored club romance, they were spotted on what looked like a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The new fling comes after Kendall and Devin Booker called it quits after dating for over a year and a half. A source recently told PEOPLE, they are “spending time together.”



Kendall Jenner leaves the restaurant

Another source told the outlet. Kendall and Bad Bunnty, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio were introduced by a friend, and everything is “recent.“ They noted that Bad Bunny recently bought a house in LA and moved.

“She likes him and is having fun,” the source continued. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”



The double date

Photos showed Kendall and Benito leaving Wally’s restaurant in Beverly Hills. Per GrosbyGroup, the model arrived first around 8:30 pm, and the Puerto Rican singer rolled up at 8:42 pm, heavily guarded by security who tried to block him using an umbrella.



Bad Bunny leaves the restaurant

Hailey arrived around 8:45 pm, and Justin arrived separately in a sprinter van at 9:57 pm. The married couple left Wally’s through the back first at 10:16 pm.

The new flames were sure to leave separately from opposite sides of the restaurant. Benito left at 11 pm out the back while Kendall left through the front at 11:06 pm.

As we reported earlier, the celebrity account DeuxMo broke the news. “This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night,” read their blind item.

The account later confirmed the rumors in a podcast. “So I’m revealing it was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I have witnesses on the scene who saw her in the club,” she said.