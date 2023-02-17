Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It’s Paris Hilton’s 42nd birthday, and Kim Kardashian was one of the first to help wish her the best. On Friday, the Skims founder, who recently did an alien-themed photoshoot, shared three photos of them laughing and looking like besties. Check out the pics below, along with some throwbacks, and learn more about their friendship.
more:
Rob Schneider calls out Luis Miguel’s 2023 tour social media announcement
Salma Hayek dances salsa with one of ‘Magic Mike’ strippers: Behind the scenes
Sofia Vergara enjoys Valentine’s Day and more estrellas we love
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!