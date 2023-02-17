Rob Schneider calls out Luis Miguel’s 2023 tour social media announcement

Luis Miguel got all his fans excited this week by confirming the rumors about a tour this year. During Valentine’s Day, the Latin singer shared a post on all his social media accounts captioned: “LUIS MIGUEL Tour 2023”. His announcement shortly went viral and left all his loyal fans and followers, such as American comedian and actor Rob Schneider, wanting more details about the tour.

©RobSchneider



Rob Schneider and his wife are big fans of Luis Miguel

The singer’s fans are eager and anxious to see him perform, as this would be his first tour since 2018. They all want to know the tour dates, cities and venues. The famous actor known as an SNL member, and films like The Waterboy, The Animal, and The Hot Chick, complained to Luis Miguel publicly on Twitter that there was not enough info about the tour. In his tweet, Schneider also mentioned that he and his wife, Patricia Schneider, are big fans of the Puerto Rican singer.

He wrote in Spanish: “Dear friend Luis Miguel, as you know, Paty and I are your biggest fans, and we love you! But, dude, you can’t promote a tour with no dates, venues, or place to buy tickets? That....”

©RobSchneider



Rob Schneider reacts to Luis Miguel’s tour announcement

Schneider’s followers immediately commented that he has a great sense of humor and is a great Spanish speaker. “That’s good Spanish” “Rob, brother, and you’re already Mexican.” Other fans explained to him the status of the Latin singer with comments such as: “It’s Luis Miguel, Rob. He can do whatever he wants.”

The truth is that Rob does speak excellent Spanish, thanks to the influence of his wife, Patricia Azarcoya Schneider, who is from Mexico and was born in Mérida, Yucatán.

©@robschneider



Rob Schneider and his wife, Paty

They first crossed paths on the set of a television show in 2005, where Azarcoya was serving as a producer and Rob was one of the actors. The couple dated for six years until they finally tied the knot in 2011 in an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills. They have two daughters, Miranda Scarlett, 10, and Madeleine Robbie, six.

A Luis Miguel tour with 200 performances

Luis Miguel has been hyping this tour since last year. After rumors began, his good friend, the Mexican businessman Carlos Bremer, revealed in 2022 that ‘LuisMi’ was planning a tour. “I spoke to him two weeks ago. He is in Spain,” Bremer told Televisa Espectáculos. “He is already preparing for a tour of 200 concerts. He will bring everything,” he added.