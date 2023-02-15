Is Luis Miguel’s daughter Michelle Salas engaged? Osmel Sousa has something to say

Michelle Salas has been dating Danilo Diazgranados for some time now. According to Osmel Sousa, the couple’s relationship is even more serious, revealing that Luis Miguel’s daughter is getting married soon, even if she hasn’t shared any details herself.

©@michellesalasb



Michelle Salas and her boyfriend Danilo

Sousa made the revelation on the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos”, which groups a bunch of celebrities into a home for an extended period of time, with cameras recording their every move and interaction. The person that stays on the longest wins a cash price.

Salas’ supposed wedding plans were revealed in a chat between Sousa, Aylín Mujica and Yameyry Ynfante. As the three caught up, Sousa revealed that he was planning on traveling to the Caribbean as soon as his time was up in the reality show. “I have to go to Santo Domingo for Luis Miguel’s daughter’s wedding,” he said. The women were stunned when they heard the news, asking more questions.

Sousa confirmed that he was referring to Salas and even though he didn’t share the name of her fiancé, he did imply that he’s related to him. “They’re getting married in La Romana,” he said. Mujica and Ynfante appeared to be surprised by the news, asking more questions. “So when’s the wedding? In June?” she asked.

“He gave her the ring before I came here,” said Sousa, who entered the reality show on January 17th. “In June or July,” he said of the wedding date.

©@michellesalasb



Salas and her boyfriend

Michelle Salas in New York

Despite living a life in the public eye and having over 2 million followers, Michelle Salas is a very private person. Her most recent social media posts make no reference to a wedding or an engagement, showing her enjoying her time in New York and taking in the city, sharing snaps in Central Park and other popular locations.

Salas has been dating Diazgranados since 2016, but the two rarely share photos together. Diazgranados is a Venezuelan businessman and is also private about his personal life.