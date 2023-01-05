Yalitza Aparicio sings Selena on TikTok, drives the internet crazy

Yalitza Aparicio is like all of us; a fan of Selena Quintanilla’s music. This week, she shared a TikTok of herself singing one of Selena’s greatest hits, inspiring many of her followers to drop fond comments.

The video shows Aparicio lip singing to Selena’s “The Boy From Apartment 512,” released in 1995, which is one of her greatest hits. Aparicio appears to in a large and spacious hut and holds on to a hammock, singing to the camera with her hair loose, a grey skirt and a purple top on. Fans were quick to drop supportive comments, heart face emojis, and greetings from different locations all over the world.

Aparicio’s followers know that she’s a longtime fan of Selena. When Netlfix released “Selena: The Series,” which tracked the early years of her career, Aparicio shared a package that was sent to her by the streamer. She shared it on Instagram, happily showing off a Selena-inspired jacket with her own name embroidered in the back.

Aparicio is a regular TikTok user, often sharing videos of herself singing along to different artists, most of them Latin icons. She’s shared videos of herself singing Luis Miguel,Shakira, Los Bukis, and more.

She has over 800 thousand followers, with her Selena video having over a million views