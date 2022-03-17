Yalitza Aparicio is among the cast of AppleTV+’s first Spanish-language series Familia de Medianoche (Midnight Family). The Oscar-nominated actress’s role is yet to be revealed, but the show follows the story of a family of paramedics running a private ambulance business.

According to Deadline, the show is in production in Mexico City, will star Joaquín Cosío, Óscar Jaenada, Renata Vaca, Diego Calva, Mariana Gómez and more. The publication informed that Natalia Beristáin is the showrunner and director.

The series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Fremantle and Fabula and created for television by Gibrán Portela and Julio Rojas. Familia de Medianoche (Midnight Family) is executive produced by Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín. Angela Poblete and Mariane Harvard serve as executive producers, and Peter Blake as consulting producer.

The 2020 HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse was born in Mexico in 1993. In 2018, she starred in the film “Roma “ by Alfonso Cuarón, which was nominated for multiple awards, including an Oscar, and it put her name on the map.

Since 2019, she has been a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and is one of the actresses who defend social struggle, racism, promote gender equality, and the rights of indigenous peoples. Yalitza promotes various social causes and encourages people to show solidarity with them on social media.

In 2019, Yalitza was named by Time magazine as one of the ”Most Influential People of the Year.”