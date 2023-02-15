Luis Miguel is back! The star announces his 2023 tour

Luis Miguel tends to be very private and doesn’t share much on social media. Therefore any time the legendary singer posts, it is usually to reveal exciting news. This February 14th, while most stars were out celebrating Valentine’s Day, the singer who is known as the ‘El Sol de México’ took to social to announce to his fans that he would return to the stage this year in a 2023 tour.

©GettyImages



Luis Miguel regresará a los escenarios después de más de tres años

The social media accounts of ‘Luismi’, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook all published a smiling photo of the singer with a brief caption that read: “Luis Miguel. Tour 2023.” That short message was enough to get all his fans immediately excited and reacting to the thrilling news. Within a couple of hours, the posts already had hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.

However, the Latin singer did not share any additional details about the tour. All fans know is they should get ready to see their favorite singer this year. With the dates and cities not yet disclosed, some speculate that the tour will include at least one show in Mexico City, and most likely at the National Auditorium, a very symbolic venue for artists in Mexico, including Luis Miguel himself.

The last time Luis Miguel posted on social media was last September. He shared a nostalgic moment remembering the 226 concerts in which he performed between 1991 and 2018 at the ‘‘Coloso de Reforma’. For this reason, many fans believe his tour will include performances at the venue located in Mexico’s capital.

©GettyImages



Aún se deconocen las fechas de la gira

A friend of ‘Luismi’ had already let the cat out of the bag

Carlos Bremer, a businessman from the Mexican state of Nuevo León, who has a friendship with Luis Miguel, revealed that the singer was preparing a tour for this 2023.

“I spoke to him two weeks ago. He is in Spain,” the tycoon from Monterrey told Televisa Espectáculos last September when he attended the Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s fight in Las Vegas. “He’s already gearing up for a 200-show tour. He’s coming back with everything,” Bremer commented about Luis Miguel. He was also asked about the tour dates, and he replied that it would be in 2023.

In 2018, ‘El Sol’ kicked off his Siempre tour in México and performed several dates in Mexico City, continuing to other cities in Mexico. He also visited Canada, the United States and Spain. At the beginning of 2019, the singer returned to the stage in Latin America, touring countries such as Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Argentina and Chile.