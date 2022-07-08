Luis Miguel enjoys Miami’s beach with new girlfriend Mercedes Villador

Luis Miguel is making headlines again, and not necessarily because of the recent pictures in which he appears to look younger and full of energy. But because “El Sol” was captured on the beaches of Miami, accompanied by the model Mercedes Villador, with whom he had a relationship for some time. In the images, both are seen relaxed, living life and enjoying the beach while rocking with sandals, sunglasses, and light clothing.

Influencer Yael Sandler took the snaps of the couple and shared them on their Instagram stories, causing a stir among the media and the faithful fans of Luis Miguel. Although people weren’t sure if the woman was Mercedes Villador, the model herself clarified that it was her indeed.

“No mysterious woman, she is his girlfriend for two years, Mercedes Villador, she is Argentine and has a degree in nutrition, in addition to being a beautiful woman!” the user wrote, to which Villador responded with a heart-shaped emoji, validating the information.

In addition, Villador shared a story in which she appears wearing the same hat in Yael Sandler’s photos. So, there is no doubt that “LuisMi” is enjoying the summer in Miami in terrific company.

HOLA! USA recently reported on Luis Miguel’s new look. Always with a mysterious air, Luis Miguel wore a black suit look with a satin lapel, and a matching shirt that he unbuttoned at chest. He seemed so happy that he apperantly broke his own rule of photographing with fans, and agreed to pose with this group of friends who were celebrating a birthday in a prestigious restaurant in Miami.