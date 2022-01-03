Is Luis Miguel working on a new album? Beloved singer teases fans with a secret project

Luis Miguel is generating suspense! The Puerto Rico-born singer known as “El Sol de México” took to social media on the night of the first day of 2022 to tease his Instagram followers with a mysterious video.

The iconic singer caused a stir after sharing a short video that reads “2022,” followed by three ellipses in gold. Immediately after, his over two million followers started questioning if Luis Miguel was insinuating the release of new music or an album.

The last time the singer released music was in 2017 for his album México por Siempre.

“This sounds to me like you have a musical surprise for us for this year, right?” a fan asked. While another person said: “If the series is over, I want to dream that El Sol is preparing us for its next great project; I can’t wait any longer.”

The third and final season of Netflix’s Luis Miguel: The Series premiered on October 28, 2021, and after binge-watching, fans can’t help it to want more from the singer.

The show follows the life of the iconic Mexican singer. Aside from its twists and turns, it stars Diego Boneta as the lead role, a portrayal that has earned him well-deserved acclaim.