Holiday streaming? Here‘s a list of movies and TV shows featuring Latinos

The holidays are times for relaxing and spending quality time with your loved ones. A lot of this time is made up of watching great stuff on TV.
There’s an endless stream of content geared towards all kinds of people and interests. If looking for something that can appeal to the whole family and that highlights the work of Latinos and their stories, you’ve come to the right place.
Scroll down to have a look at some of the best TV shows and movies featuring Latinos:
Gentefied (Netflix)
The second season of “Gentefied” is now out on Netflix. The series, produced and with episodes directed by America Ferrara, follows the stories of three Mexican-American cousins, their search for the American Dream, and what that means for each of them.
Tick… Tick… Boom! (Netflix)
Based on the stage play that was based on the real-life of Jonathan Larson, the guy behind rent, and marks Lin Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut. “Tick, Tick… Boom” is about Larsen and his experience in his late 20’s, where he was still working in a diner and while trying to write a musical.
Luis Miguel: The Series (Netflix)
“Luis Miguel: The Series” is streaming in full on Netflix, and it follows the life of the iconic Mexican singer. Aside from its twists and turns, it stars Diego Boneta as the lead role, a portrayal that has earned him well-deserved acclaim.
Jane the Virgin (Netflix)
Based on a Venezuelan telenovela, “Jane the Virgin” follows Jane (Gina Rodriguez), a virgin, who gets artificially inseminated on her annual gyno visit and then falls in love with the baby’s father. It’s a scandalous show that is so much more than the soapiness that its plot promises, featuring great performances, comedy, and heaping amounts of drama.
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers obsessed with a true-crime podcast who are brought together by a mysterious murder that the police rule a suicide.
Love, Victor (Hulu)
A spin-off on “Love, Simon,” the super successful movie about a boy coming to terms with his sexuality, “Love, Victor” is racier and more inclusive. It follows Victor, a half-Puerto-Rican and half-Colombian boy as he comes to terms with his sexuality.
Superstore (Peacock TV)
Starring America Ferrera, “Superstore” is a sitcom that follows a group of employees working on the superstore “Cloud 9,” and their dealings with each other, annoying customers, and more.
No Time To Die (Amazon Prime)
The last entry into Daniel Craig’s James Bond series is now streaming on Amazon Prime. The film follows Bond’s biggest mission yet, introducing new characters, including Ana de Armas, who steals the show.
Acapulco (Apple TV+)
“Acapulco,” starring Eugenio Derbez, follows a hotel owner as he narrates the story of how he got his success. It’s based on the Derbez film “How to Be a Latin Lover,” and features English and Spanish dialogue in most of its episodes.
Scenes From a Marriage (HBO Max)
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star in this HBO Max mini-series, which is a remake of one of the biggest projects directed by the legendary Ingmar Bergman. The show follows the marriage of Mira and Jonathan and their inevitable break.