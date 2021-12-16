Holiday streaming? Here‘s a list of movies and TV shows featuring Latinos

The holidays are times for relaxing and spending quality time with your loved ones. A lot of this time is made up of watching great stuff on TV.

There’s an endless stream of content geared towards all kinds of people and interests. If looking for something that can appeal to the whole family and that highlights the work of Latinos and their stories, you’ve come to the right place.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the best TV shows and movies featuring Latinos:

Gentefied (Netflix)

The second season of “Gentefied” is now out on Netflix. The series, produced and with episodes directed by America Ferrara, follows the stories of three Mexican-American cousins, their search for the American Dream, and what that means for each of them.

Tick… Tick… Boom! (Netflix)

Based on the stage play that was based on the real-life of Jonathan Larson, the guy behind rent, and marks Lin Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut. “Tick, Tick… Boom” is about Larsen and his experience in his late 20’s, where he was still working in a diner and while trying to write a musical.

Luis Miguel: The Series (Netflix)

“Luis Miguel: The Series” is streaming in full on Netflix, and it follows the life of the iconic Mexican singer. Aside from its twists and turns, it stars Diego Boneta as the lead role, a portrayal that has earned him well-deserved acclaim.

Jane the Virgin (Netflix)