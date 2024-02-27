Sofia Vergara recounts meeting Luis Miguel 30 years ago

Sofia Vergara has been in the spotlight for most of her life. Before she made the crossover as a Hollywood star, Vergara was a Latin icon, being involved with the media and having access to all manner of events. 30 years ago, she was the host of the Viña del Mar festival, in Chile, where she met Luis Miguel. The two have long been rumored to have had a brief romance, which they’ve never confirmed nor denied.

While speaking with the Chilean news outlet FMDOS, Vergara fondly thought back of her time in the festival, where she hosted the show twice. “That’s where I met Luis Miguel,” she said in Spanish. “That’s why you asked that, right? You wanted the gossip,” she said with a laugh. “I would love to return once more. The energy, the people. It feels a little bit like a carnival. I went twice to Viña del Mar and to other parts of Chile and I loved it.”

Vergara and Luis Miguel were linked in 1995, with neither confirming nor denying the claims. The rumor was a little controversial since, at that time, Vergara was linked to Jaime Camil.

©GettyImages



The cast of Modern Family

Vergara at the SAG Awards

This year, Sofia Vergara reunited with some of her “Modern Family” co-stars at the SAG Awards. Vergara was joined onstage by the adult members of the cast, including Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The cast got together to present the award to Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and shared a few jokes, with most of them discussing the fact that shows nowadays don’t last for 11 seasons.

“Yeah, my new show Griselda is also, for a month already, No. 1 in 90 countries,” bragged Vergara. "I told you she'd mention it in the first 10 seconds," said Stonestreet.