Sofia Vergara had a hard time with one of her ‘Modern Family’ co-stars: Who was it?

Sofia Vergara became one of the most famous faces in Hollywood following her successful career in the entertainment business and playing the beloved character of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the fan-favorite series ‘Modern Family’ for 11 seasons.

The cast of the show is known for always keeping in touch, as it was revealed by the actress, who talked about their group chat and words of encouragement while promoting her latest Netflix series ‘Griselda.’ Sofia explained that the cast of the show try to keep in contact and reunite when they get a chance.

Sofia revealed to Andy Cohen during her latest appearance on WWHL that the only cast member who gets left behind on the group chat is her on-screen husband Jay Pritchett, played by Ed O’Neill. “He doesn’t really do it the right way,” Sofia laughed. “He’ll answer us 26 weeks later, some joke or some question. We’re all like, ‘Huh?’”

The cast also reunited during a recent get-together at Sofia’s home in Los Angeles. “It was a blast! ”It was very special. ... It was very exciting for all of us,“ she said to People. ”It’s amazing because we’re always connected. Even though we haven’t seen each other in so long, it felt like we just left the set.”

However, Sofia didn’t get along with everyone in the cast. Back in 2012, Sofia talked about Stella, known as the family dog in the series, revealing that she didn’t dislike the pup. “It’s not that I hate the dog!” she said. “It’s that — I’m not used to having a little dog on top of me and licking.”

The actress also talked about growing up in Colombia around dogs. “I grew up in Colombia, where you have big dogs in your yard, and the dogs sleep outside of the house,” she said at the time. “They don’t go into your bed like you’re Paris Hilton. It’s a different thing. I don’t have anything personal with her!”