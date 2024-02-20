Joe Manganiello shares first photo with girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor

Joe Manganiello is making his relationship with Caitlin O’Connor Instagram official. Earlier this week, he shared a recap of what he’s been up to recently, including his Valentine’s Day plans, which featured O’Connor and himself enjoying their time together in a packed venue.

The post was made up of various images, and featured some of what he’d done over the course of a packed week. The photos included moments from a fan meet and greet for the show “Deal or No Deal,” spending plenty of quality time with his dog Bubbles, shooting a music video, getting a tattoo and spending his first Valentine’s Day with O’Connor. The photo shows the two at a packed venue, enjoying a concert of Tool, a famous rock band. The last two photos in the roundup showed Manganiello in a tux as he posed with some red roses, and O’Connor in a stylish dress and she looked at a chocolate heart that read “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

“The week in review…,” he captioned the post. “As we are almost a week away from the DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND premiere Monday February 26th, we got together at Hollywood & Highland to play some games with the crowd of fans that showed up… I headed off-grid to shoot a music video with my buddy Billy Morrison while Bubbles made a new friend… Found some time to get some shading done with Small Paul… And celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin…”

More about Manganiello and O’Connor

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor

Manganiello and O’Connor have been dating for a couple of months, and have attended various events together. The two initially met at a party for the series “Winning Time,” connecting rapidly. “Everything is going great between Joe and Caitlin. They met at a party for Winning Time in a hot tub and hit it off right away,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight.

“Caitlin is very into health and wellness and she and Joe connect over that. They have similar lifestyles and love to be fit and active, work out together, and are both animal lovers.”