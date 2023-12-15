Joe Manganiello is ‘happy’ and has ‘moved on’ with Caitlin O’Connor

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor are doing great. The couple, who’ve been dating for a couple of months, was formed following Manganiello’s divorce from Sofia Vergara. A source claims that he is happy, having many things in common with O’Connor.

Manganiello and O’Connor at their first public appearance together

A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight and reported that while the relationship was new, it’s been progressively getting more and more serious. “Everything is going great between Joe and Caitlin. They met at a party for Winning Time in a hot tub and hit it off right away. Caitlin is really sweet, low key, and not a party girl. She is soft-spoken, positive, zen, and not dramatic, which Joe likes,” said the source. “Caitlin is very into health and wellness and she and Joe connect over that. They have similar lifestyles and love to be fit and active, work out together, and are both animal lovers.”

O’Connor has been involved in serious relationships in the past and appears to understand and respect Manganiello’s situation and the fact that he’s coming off a divorce. “Caitlin has also been in serious relationships before. She would love to settle down one day and have a family of her own, but is not putting pressure on the situation in any way,” said the source. “She knows Joe recently got out of a marriage, and that they have only been seeing each other for a handful of months. They are taking things day by day, but their relationship is on the upswing, and they’re enjoying where it’s going. Joe is really happy and has moved on.”

Manganiello and O’Connor’s first red carpet appearance

Earlier this week, Manganiello and O’Connor made their first red carpet appearance together at the COAF gala. Manganiello was honored with the COAF Humanitarian Award for his support of the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and for his openness in sharing his own Armenian roots and culture.

He discussed the special moment on his Instagram. “HONORED to have been invited to be a part of this year’s 20th Annual Children of Armenia Fund Gala in New York City and PROUD to have received the 2023 Humanitarian Award. What an incredible evening full of strength, hope, and generosity. In a matter of hours we raised OVER $10,000,000 to help enhance COAF’S initiatives across rural Armenia, covering crucial areas such as education, healthcare, psychosocial support, and economic development,” he wrote.