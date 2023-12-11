Joe Manganiello and his girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor laugh at the Jets game

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor are still going strong. The couple, who started dating following Manganiello’s notorious divorce from Sofia Vergara, was spotted at a game for the New York Jets. The couple looked happy and comfortable with each other as they spent the afternoon together and took photos with some of the players.

©GrosbyGroup



Manganiello and O’Connor spent their Sunday watching the Jets game

Manganiello and O’Connor spent their Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, watching the Jets play the Houston Texans. They both looked sporty and dressed for the cold and rainy weather, with Manganiello wearing a navy sweater, a black coat, green sweatpants and some stylish bright blue sneakers. O’Connor wore a white top, a beige coat and some black and furry heels.

One photo shows them looking straight at the camera, while another shows them watching the game.

©GrosbyGroup



The couple started dating following his divorce from Sophia Vergara

Manganiello and O’Connor were first linked together in September of this year. The two were spotted leaving a gym together. While their relationship has been discreet, the two made their official red carpet debut earlier this month, at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) gala.

Manganiello was awarded the COAF Humanitarian Award.

©GettyImages



Manganiello and O’Connor made their red carpet debut this month

Manganiello and Sofia Vergara’s divorce

In the summer of this year, Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara. The couple was married for seven years and broke the news with a joint statement shared to Page Six.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” read the statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara appears to be dating Justin Saliman, a surgeon. The two were first linked in October and have been photographed out in a few dates together.