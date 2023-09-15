Sofia Vergara shares topless photo after ex Joe Manganiello was seen with actress Caitlin O’Connor

Sofia Vergara is looking back at her modeling days in Colombia. The actress decided to share a stunning photo of herself following news of her ex Joe Manganiello and his recent outing with actress Caitlin O’Connor in Venice Beach, California.

The Hollywood star was photographed after a workout session at Gold’s Gym, where he was accompanied by Caitlin, and it seems the pair were exercising together, as they both sported workout outfits and were seen having a casual conversation.

Online users believe that Sofia was responding to the news, by sharing a steamy throwback pic, as the photo was posted just hours after the pair were seen together. Joe wore a white tank top and camo shorts, paired with gray sneakers. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old star wore a blue cropped top and black leggings.

Sofia took to Instagram to share a topless photo of herself, where she can be seen holding a bouquet of pink flowers adorned with fruits while wearing nothing but a black thong. “TBT Colombia,” she captioned the pic on Instagram Stories.

Caitlin is known to be a reporter and actress based in Los Angeles. She has had some minor roles in TV series and movies including the 2011 film ‘Neighbors’ and the series finale of ‘Two and a Half Men.’ And while many are already speculating about the nature of their relationship, it seems like the pair are just friends or might be working on a new project together.

Sofia is preparing for the premiere of one of her most important projects, starring as Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix series, where she was said to “push herself to the limit” and face challenging situations to embody the violent drug lord from the 80s.