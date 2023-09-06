Sofía Vergara opens up about fun summer after divorce from Joe Manganiello: ‘I’ve been lucky’

Sofía Vergara has been having a lot of fun with her closest friends and family members, making the most out of her summer by attending multiple concerts, showing off her dance moves, and enjoying incredible moments with her loved ones in Los Angeles.

The Colombian icon has also been focusing on herself and filming ‘America’s Got Talent’ alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Terry Crews. After filming one of the recent episodes for the show, the actress spoke to ET about her recent outings, including Beyoncé’s recent concert in LA, where Sofía was spotted with her friends.

“Anyone can learn a thing or two from Beyoncé,” the star said, praising the singer’s Renaissance Tour. “That was, I mean, she was spectacular! What a show!” Sofía went on to praise Blue Ivy, who is known to take the stage and show off her impeccable choreography at one point in the show. “Her daughter, her songs, her outfits, her body, I mean everything.”

She also explained during the interview that she had the opportunity to see Karol G with her friends. “[We saw Karol G], and before Karol G was Taylor Swift,” she said, adding that she has been enjoying attending multiple live shows. “I mean, I don’t think I’ve ever gone to so many concerts [in my life].”

“I’ve been lucky! People have been inviting me out, you know, trying to have fun. So I’ve been going everywhere they invite me,” she declared, as she continues to have a great summer following news of her divorce from Joe Manganiello after 7 years of marriage.