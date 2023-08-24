Sofía Vergara defends Heidi Klum after claims she eats 900 calories a day

Sofia Vergara is showing her appreciation for her friend and ‘America’s Got Talent’ co-star Heidi Klum. The Colombian actress decided to defend the supermodel amid recent accusations that claim she only eats 900 calories per day, debunking the online rumor by detailing more about their friendship and her experience on set with Heidi.

The star revealed that she has spent enough time with the model to know that the claims are not true. “That’s not true because you come into my dressing room and eat my stuff, [like] my sandwiches and stuff,” she said to her fellow judge during a joint interview with ET on Wednesday.

The host of the fan-favorite show Terry Crews, who recently defended Sofia after a recent joke about her divorce was made on air, commented on the situation and backed up Sofia’s comments about Heidi’s eating habits. “I believe [she eats Sofia’s food],” while Heidi went on to describe the rumor as inaccurate and hurtful for fans.

“I just hate when people lie like that because, especially, you know, there’s so many people out there that follow or read this, and they say, ‘Oh, she does this, so now I’m only gonna eat 900 calories,‘” she said. “I don’t even care about me; I care about everyone who reads that and possibly gets way too thin. Because 900 calories, that’s, like, insane! I would be like a toothpick.”

Heidi continued, “I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life and don’t believe everything that you read,” she added. “One person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it, and it’s really sad because, you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good.”