Sofia Vergara celebrates International Women’s Day by sending a shoutout to some of her favorite women

Sofia Vergara celebrated International Women’s Day by sending a shout out to some of her favorite women. The list included singers, actresses, CEOs, TV hosts, and more, all of whom Vergara admires and loves.

Vergara shared the post last week, sharing photos of close friends of hers like Jessica Alba, Karol G, Paulina Davila, and Heidi Klum. Vergara recently worked with Karol G on the series “Griselda,” with the two developing a friendship over the course of the shoot. Vergara also starred with Davila in “Griselda,” with the two playing close friends. In real life, the Davila and Vergara are cousins. In the case of Klum, Vergara has often discussed how important their relationship is, with the two meeting on the show “America’s Got Talent,” and becoming fast friends. They now celebrate plenty of important dates alongside each other.

Some other women that Vergara called out include CEOs, designers, entrepreneurs and filmmakers like Anastasia Soare, Valentina Micchetti, and Jomana Alrashid.

“Happy International Women’s day!!” wrote Vergara. “A few of my favorite strong, fun, loving women I luv.”

©GettyImages



Sofia Vergara and Karol G at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

Vergara presented Karol G with a very special recognition

Earlier this month, Vergara presented Karol G with Billboard’s Woman of the Year award. The recognition was given to her at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, with Vergara handing her the award. “What an honor to be part of this beautiful night for Karol G,” wrote Vergara on social media. “Pride of my land! I love you, Karol.”