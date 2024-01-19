As the release of the series ‘Griselda’ on Netflix approaches, Sofía Vergara is in her native country, Colombia, promoting the project. Throughout the production and promotion of this series, it was revealed that the Moder Family actress shares credits in this series with her cousin, actress Paulina Dávila. And the connection between Sofía and Paulina extends beyond the realm of acting – they are family.

Paulina Dávila is Sofía Vergara’s cousin, and in the series ‘Griselda,’ she also shares a strong connection with the protagonist in her role of ‘Isabel.’ The actress may seem familiar to you because Dávila has previously appeared in productions like ‘Luis Miguel: The Series,’ where she played the role of the photographer Mariana Yazbek, one of the first and greatest loves of Luis Miguel.