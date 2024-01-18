Sofía Vergara embraces her roots while dancing Vallenato in Colombia

Sofía Vergara recently visited her home country and shared her joy with her fans by posting pictures and videos on social media. The actress was in Colombia to present her latest project, “Griselda,” in which she plays the lead role.

Vergara, who hails from Barranquilla, looked delighted as she spent time with her family and friends in Colombia. She posted a picture of herself with a plate of chicharrón, a popular Colombian fried pork belly dish, and captioned it, “Happy to be in Colombia eating chicharrón.”

One of the highlights of her visit was a viral video of her dancing vallenato, a popular traditional Colombian music genre. In the video, the actress is seen having a great time while dancing with her cousin.

During her visit, Vergara also came across a billboard that read, “Sofía Vergara is pretty, but she is prettier in Colombia.” The actress was visibly pleased with the message and expressed gratitude by saying, “Divine, I’m dying, thank you very much.”

The actress has always shown her love and pride for her home country; her recent visit was no exception. Her fans were thrilled to see her enjoying her time in Colombia and sharing her experiences with them on social media.

When and where to watch Griselda?

Griselda is a captivating six-episode TV series that offers a fictionalized depiction of the life and legacy of Griselda Blanco, one of the most notorious drug lords in history. The series explores how she rose to power and became the head of one of the most powerful cartels in the world. The show features an all-star cast, including Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito.

With its gripping storyline and talented cast, Griselda is a must-watch series for anyone interested in the history of the illegal substance trade and the people who shaped it.

“She’s so good in it and it’s something that she’s been carrying around,” said series co-creator Eric Newman of Vergara’s work to The Hollywood Reporter. “To go back to your question about what appeals to me, or what the throughline is, it’s that kind of passion. There’s always someone in the equation — and I’ve been the person and I’ve also facilitated for the person — and here it was Sofia who was like, ‘I want to do this. I don’t know that I can do this but I want to try.’ And I knew she could.”

The limited series made up of six 50-minute episodes, was created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. The series premieres January 25, 2024.