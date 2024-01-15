Sofía Vergara shared the reason her relationship with Joe Manganiello ended: ‘I didn’t want to be an old mom’

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello had one of the most talked-about and unexpected breakups of 2023. After seven years of marriage and amidst rumors of a crisis, the Colombian actress and the American actor announced the end of their marriage in a brief joint statement in July of last year.

According to the documents they submitted to the courts, the former couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. Almost half a year later, the Modern Family star has revealed why she and the actor decided to go their separate ways.

©@sofiavergara



Sofía is about to premiere her new project, Griselda (Netflix)

In anticipation of the upcoming release of her Netflix series ‘Griselda’, Sofía gave a candid interview with the esteemed Spanish newspaper El País. In this conversation, she discussed this exciting project in her career and opened up about her personal life. The 51-year-old Colombian actress, recently divorced, delved into the end of her marriage, attributing it to differences in age and family planning.

“I am a recently divorced woman. My marriage broke down because my husband was younger, wanted to have children, and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby,” expressed the 51-year-old Colombian, finally revealing the reasons behind her separation from Joe Manganiello, age 47.

In a departure from her usual reserve regarding personal matters, the actress displayed a newfound openness, particularly when sharing her perspectives on motherhood. “That’s not for me anymore. I had a child at 19, and I’m ready to embrace the role of a grandmother, not a mother,” she expressed, alluding to her 32-year-old son, Manolo González-Ripoll Vergara.

©GettyImages



Sofía Vergara with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, which she had when she was 19 years old.

Despite the undoubtedly challenging nature of her breakup with Manganiello, the actress has demonstrated resilience and a commitment to moving forward. As such, in the interview, she also referred to herself as a “joyful” person. “Colombians go through so many terrible things, and we always know how to see the cheerful side of life because otherwise, we couldn’t live,” she reflected. “When I leave, I will take everything with me. Suffering shouldn’t be sought; it comes on its own,” she added.

©GettyImages



Sofía has admitted to being a person who “enjoys” life.

Las cualidades de su galán ideal

Now that Sofía has revealed the reasons behind her separation from Manganiello, her recent statements about what she looks for in a partner make even more sense. During her appearance on the Spanish show El Hormiguero (Antena3), the actress showcased her great sense of humor by requesting to be introduced to someone.

She even listed some qualities her prospective partner should have. “He has to be around my age, in his fifties like me, he has to have kids – I’m 51 – and he has to be good-looking, but not necessarily gorgeous, maybe an actor, not too much,” she said. She also specified her preferences regarding financial matters with her ideal partner. “I’ve said it many times: he has to be equal to or have more money than me,” she emphasized.

Nevertheless, Vergara intriguingly omitted any reference to the man she has been seen with lately, who seems to meet all her criteria. Justin Saliman is also 51, a successful orthopedic surgeon, medical entrepreneur, and a father of two teenagers.