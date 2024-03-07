Sofía Vergara presents Karol G with the 2024 Woman of the Year Award

Karol G is currently experiencing her best moment, both personally and professionally. The singer, who has recently been rumored to be engaged, has received a well-deserved honor: she has been named Woman of the Year 2024 at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards. Receiving this recognition was already exciting enough, but it was even more special for Karol G to receive the award from the hands of another successful Colombian, Sofía Vergara.

“What an honor to be part of this beautiful night for @karolg. Pride of my land! I love you, Karol,” wrote the star of Griselda (Netflix), sharing several photos of her with the honoree on her Instagram. In this series, released in January, the actress and the singer worked together, which helped strengthen their relationship.

Sofía posted a video of herself on stage at the YouTube Theater Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, presenting an award to her fellow countrywoman. She looked stunning in a black and white strapless dress that accentuated her beautiful figure. The dress had a sheer low-cut top and a long, tight skirt with a back slit.

Karol was ecstatic as she walked up to the stage. She went straight into the arms of her compatriot, who gave her a loving kiss on the cheek. On her big night, the 33-year-old singer wore various outfits, and when she met Sofia, she was wearing a loose-fitting white skirt and top.

After receiving the award and thanking the public and organizers of the ceremony, “La Bichota” warmly hugged Sofía once again. The two talented Colombians left the public view together, celebrating their win like good friends. The Modern Family star shared the backstage moment of Sofía and the singer hugging.

It’s no surprise that Karol and Sofía feel elated, as Karol has become the first artist who primarily records in Spanish to receive this honor since the inaugural awards ceremony in 2007.

Karol G’s exciting speech

“For many years, I was disappointed in the fact that I was a woman, I found myself along the way with so much rejection and so many lost opportunities for that reason that I wondered why I had not been born a man to exploit all this love, this desire and the passion I felt for music,” began the performer of hits like “TQG.”

“I decided that I was going to continue making music, even if it was only for myself. I figured out that if my environment didn’t change, suddenly I was the one who had to change, and I was the one who was going to do it. I wasn’t going to allow being a woman to be an obstacle or define my capabilities, but rather it was going to be my strength, my motive, and my reason,” reflected the singer, whose given name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro.

Karol animó a sus seguidores a seguir su corazón.

“Now I look back at all the time it has taken me to be here, 16 years, and I feel very at peace with myself because I followed my heart. Follow your heart,” she continued. “I am grateful for the most difficult things today, because they have made me the person I am, I don’t see pain, I see a lot of opportunities created and a lot of hearts,” she added.