Karol G is Billboard’s 2024 Woman of the Year

Karol G will be honored with the 2024 Woman of the Year Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 6. The five-time Latin Grammy winner and 2024 Grammy winner will also be confirmed to perform at the event.

“With her immense talent, Karol G has created a movement for women across the globe due to her empowering lyrics and shameless confidence,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director. “The release of her groundbreaking album ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ has proven her a force to be reckoned with in both the English and Spanish charts. We are so excited to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

Karol G onstage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 held at Watsco Center on October 5, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Colombian icon and multi-platinum recording artist made history with her Spanish-language album “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO,” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. Her follow-up album, “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season),” debuted at #3.

Karol G was also the most viewed artist on YouTube in 2023 and was the first Latina to headline a global stadium tour. She is also a successful businesswoman who established her label, Bichota Records, and a philanthropist who established The Con Cora Foundation to support women in vulnerable conditions.

Held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, CA, and hosted by award-winning actor and producer Tracee Ellis Ross, the annual Billboard Women in Music Awards will recognize music’s rising stars and A-List artists, creators and executives for their contributions to the industry and community. In addition to Karol, audiences can expect additional performances from Charli XCX, Luísa Sonza, Maren Morris, NewJeans, TEMS, Victoria Monét, and Young Miko.

Karol joins the previously announced lineup of powerhouse women shaping the music landscape. According to Billboard Women in Music Awards, Kylie Minogue will receive the Icon Award; Maren Morris will receive the Visionary Award; Ice Spice, dubbed “rap’s new princess,” will receive the Hitmaker Award; Charli XCX will receive the Powerhouse Award; Young Miko will receive the Impact Award; Victoria Monét will receive the Rising Star award; NewJeans will receive the Group of the Year Award; TEMS will receive the Breakthrough Award; Luísa Sonza will receive one of Billboard’s new Global Force Awards.