Did Karol G diss her ex during her concert in Chile?

A recent video capturing Karol G’s live performance during the Latin American leg of her “Mañana Será Bonito” Tour in Chile has taken the internet by storm. The Colombian reggaeton sensation found herself in a light-hearted moment that sparked a chatter across social media platforms.

In the online footage, Karol G is shown mid-performance, pausing to read aloud a boldly worded poster held up by one of her fans. The message on the poster, which translates to, “My ex was right, the Colombian does it better,” drew an immediate reaction from the singer, who couldn’t help but burst into laughter.

With a playful demeanor, Karol G turned to address her fan directly, acknowledging the sentiment with a wink and a nod. “I understand you, I understand you,” she quipped.

Mi ex tenía razón el colombiano lo hace mejor ajajajka la karol muy orgullosa pic.twitter.com/EdO9Xr6lkE — 💚✨ (@Ime07994162) April 20, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the video quickly went viral, igniting a frenzy of speculation and discussion online. References to Anuel, Karol G’s former partner, and Feid, her current boyfriend, flooded social media feeds as fans dissected the implications of her playful interaction.

Throughout her career, Karol G has been known for infusing her songs with elements of her personal life, allowing fans to connect with her on a deeper level. From playful innuendos to heartfelt confessions, her music often reflects her own journey, complete with its ups and downs.

Karol G and her “Mañana Será Bonito Tour”

The Colombian is breaking barriers and setting new milestones at every stop. This past weekend, the tour made its mark in San José, Costa Rica, where an astounding 104,686 tickets were sold between two sold-out nights, marking the highest ticket sales ever for a concert in the country. The tour shattered the previous record set by Coldplay in 2022, showcasing Karol G’s immense popularity and drawing power.

The “Mañana Será Bonito LATAM Tour” kicked off in Mexico City with another unprecedented feat: Karol G became the first female artist to sell out the Estadio Azteca for three consecutive nights, with an impressive 80,000 attendees per night.