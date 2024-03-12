Karol G continues her meteoric rise in the music industry with her “Mañana Será Bonito Tour,” taking over Latin America after closing a successful United States leg. The Colombian is breaking barriers and setting new milestones at every stop. This past weekend, the tour made its mark in San José, Costa Rica, where an astounding 104,686 tickets were sold between two sold-out nights, marking the highest ticket sales ever for a concert in the country. The tour shattered the previous record set by Coldplay in 2022, showcasing Karol G’s immense popularity and drawing power.

©Henry Hwu / Live Nation



Karol G breaks records in Latin America and Europe with her ‘Mañana Será Bonito Tour’

Karol G’s groundbreaking feats don’t stop there. Earlier, she made history by becoming the first artist to sell out four shows at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

©Henry Hwu / Live Nation





Karol G’s influence extends beyond the stage

She recently made headlines as a co-chair for this year’s Met Gala alongside Anna Wintour, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya. Additionally, she graced the cover of Interview Magazine’s March issue, further cementing her status as a cultural icon.

The “Mañana Será Bonito LATAM Tour” kicked off in Mexico City with another unprecedented feat: Karol G became the first female artist to sell out the Estadio Azteca for three consecutive nights, with an impressive 80,000 attendees per night.

Karol G shows no signs of slowing down, with upcoming performances scheduled in the Dominican Republic this weekend. The tour will then take her to Perú, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Paraguay, and Brazil, promising fans an unforgettable experience at each stop.

©Henry Hwu / Live Nation





In addition to her musical accomplishments, Karol G was crowned Woman of The Year at Billboard’s Annual Women in Music event, becoming the first Latina to receive this honor. Her captivating performance at the ceremony, featuring a salsa rendition of her hit “Amargura” with an all-girl salsa band, further showcased her versatility and talent.

With her “Mañana Será Bonito LATAM Tour” and numerous accolades, Karol G continues to push boundaries and set new standards, solidifying her place as a cultural icon and musical powerhouse.