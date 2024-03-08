Karol G briefly addresses emergency landing after private plane scare

Karol G has made history as she claims the title of Billboard’s Woman of the Year, marking a groundbreaking achievement for Latinas in the music industry. The 33-year-old artist, known for her dynamic presence and chart-topping hits, expressed her astonishment and pride at being the first Latina to receive this prestigious honor.

But despite the significance of this milestone in her career, people can’t stop wondering how she is feeling after the recent emergency landing her private jet had to make. Reflecting on the incident, she told Access Hollywood: “I’m happy, I’m grateful. I see everything as a new opportunity. It really was hard to experience and shocking, I think a little bit, but every day is a new opportunity.”

Karol G’s private plane scare

Karol G’s private plane made an emergency landing after the cockpit began to be filled with smoke. The vessel, which Karol G and 15 other passengers boarded, departed from Burbank Airport and rerouted to Van Nuys Airport, both located in Los Angeles.

Various news stations captured footage of Karol G leaving a plane and hugging some of the passengers after an emergency landing. The pilot had reported smoke in the cockpit, which forced the plane to turn back. The aircraft with Karol G’s famous heart tattoo departed Burbank airport on Thursday evening and was heading east.

The emergency crew welcomed the plane upon landing at around 9 p.m., and no injuries were reported. The video also shows the recording of the call between the pilot and the airport, during which he explained the cause of the emergency landing.