Sofia Vergara praised Karol G for her acting skills in ‘Griselda’ and talked about their friendship

Sofia Vergara is looking back at her time working with Karol G on the set of ‘Griselda.’ The Hollywood star attended the premiere of the Netflix series in Miami and gave some insight into her new friendship with the successful singer, revealing that they became fast friends while filming the series.

“It’s like she was born to be on set,” the ‘Modern Family’ actress declared during her interview with Netflix. “She was always happy, she knew her lines, she followed the director’s orders,” Sofia declared, adding that “after how good she did [on the show] she gifted me two tickets for her concert.”

“When we filmed it was amazing, but when we were not filming it was also amazing,” Karol G said during the interview, revealing that they “had the best time.” When asked about their favorite moments on set, Karol G said that she remembers “eating a snack in between takes, and I would see [Sofia] and she was also eating, so we were both happy eating.”

“We didn’t judge each other,” they both said, sharing that they liked eating empanadas while taking a break from filming, with the singer requesting Colombian food and Sofia going for something sweet. “I was the one who ate dessert,” Sofia said.

During their conversation, Karol G was asked about her earliest memory of the Colombian icon, as Sofia is known to be one of the most famous stars from her home country. “When I was young she was on every cover of every notebook,” she explained. “When I was in school everyone had a notebook with Sofia Vergara on the cover, both girls and boys.”

“But I’m 30 years older than her,” Sofia said about the singer. “I knew [Karol G] was Colombian and my nephew Claudia Daniela, who is her age, is her biggest fan, and that’s how I knew about her.” The pair concluded by sharing their admiration and appreciation for each other.