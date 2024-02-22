Sofia Vergara’s touching tribute with ‘Modern Family’ co-stars: 4 years after the end of the show

Sofia Vergara is making fans of ‘Modern Family’ emotional by celebrating the 4th anniversary of the ending of the popular show. Best known for her role as Gloria Pritchett, Sofia shared a touching tribute with the rest of the cast, describing them as her “family” on set, after 11 years together.

The Hollywood star shared some behind-the-scenes photos with the cast, including Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and her on-screen husband Ed O’Neill, as well as her on-screen child Rico Rodriguez.

Sofia also shares photos posing with the cast at multiple awards shows, following their Emmy and SAG Awards wins. “4 years ago we said goodbye to our set family!!! I miss u,” she wrote on Instagram, with fans of the show praising the cast and the show.

The actress shared a fan edit of her character, showing some of her outfits throughout the 11 years of filming, and one of her iconic dialogues. “Miss u Gloria Pritchett,” she wrote, with one person calling her “My Latin mama inspiration!!” while someone else commented, “Griselda looks a bit different here huh?” referring to her latest Netflix show ‘Griselda.’

Sofia was not the only one celebrating the anniversary, as Eric Stonestreet, who played Cam, shared a behind-the-scenes photo where the cast can be seen embracing each other on a final moment. “4 years ago, 11 years came to an end,” the actor wrote, while his on-screen husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson reposted the photo.

Back in November 2023, the cast had an emotional reunion at Sofia’s home. Julie Bowen, who played Claire Dunphy, shared a sweet photo of the moment, posing with the rest of the actors, and a photo of Ty Burrell.

