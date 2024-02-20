Sofia Vergara introduces new boyfriend to family and friends

Sofia Vergara is going strong in her relationship with Justin Saliman. The Colombian icon has been enjoying the success of her latest Netflix series ‘Griselda,’ following her promo tour across the world, going on multiple interviews and special appearances to promote the series. The actress is now spending some quality time with her family and friends in Los Angeles, as well as with her boyfriend.

The star has been documenting her fun times surrounded by her closest family members and friends, going on dinners and partying with them, while having Justin by her side. The orthopedic surgeon seems to be getting along Sofia’s inner circle, as she has shared multiple photos with him on social media, posing with the rest of her crew.

The group recently spent a fun moment in Las Vegas, watching U2 perform inside the Sphere at The Venetian. Sofia also celebrated during the Super Bowl weekend with Justin, with fans of the actress believing that things are getting serious between the pair.

Back in November, a close source to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that Sofia’s family approved of her relationship with Justin. “Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” the insider said to the publication, explaining that “They have amazing chemistry.”

“They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and isn’t fazed by her celebrity status. He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her,” the source said, talking about Sofia’s thoughts on the romance. “Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence,” a different source revealed, adding that “he’s definitely her type.”