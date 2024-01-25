Sofia Vergara’s over-the-top reaction to Kelly Clarkson’s comments about her looks in ‘Griselda’

During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson commented on Sofia Vergara’s appearance in her latest project, “Griselda.” In a clip shared on the show’s TikTok account, Kelly referred to Sofia’s physical transformation as “slight,” to which Sofia hilariously responded by telling her to “shut up.”

Kelly went on to say, “This is incredible… I feel like they only changed your nose or something.” Sofia was visibly taken aback by the comment, responding, “What? Are you crazy?”

“It was a wig! Shut up. It was a wig. It was a lot!”

“They did a lot to me! It was teeth. It was wig. It was nose. It was plastic from here to here,” Vergara continued.

When and where to watch ‘Griselda’?

“Griselda” is a captivating six-episode TV series that offers a fictionalized depiction of the life and legacy of Griselda Blanco, one of the most notorious drug lords in history. The series explores how she rose to power and became the head of one of the most powerful cartels in the world. The show features an all-star cast, including Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito.

Additionally, Colombian singer Karol G makes a special guest appearance. Karol G, born Carolina Giraldo, appears on the series with brown hair, sporting an animal print top. She plays a character called Carla, one of the women that work with Griselda.

The limited series made up of six 50-minute episodes, was created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. The series premiered on Netflix on January 25, 2024.