Sofia Vergara and Karol G reunite to premiere ‘Griselda’ in Miami

Sofia Vergara recently publicly appeared in Miami to promote her latest Netflix series. Her co-star, Karol G, accompanied her, and the two posed together at the “Griselda” premiere at The Fillmore Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, January 23.

It was a star-studded event that drew much attention from fans and paparazzi alike. Sofia looked as stunning as ever in her stylish outfit and radiant smile, while Karol G looked elegant and charming in her fashionable attire.

When and where to watch ‘Griselda’?

“Griselda” is a captivating six-episode TV series that offers a fictionalized depiction of the life and legacy of Griselda Blanco, one of the most notorious drug lords in history. The series explores how she rose to power and became the head of one of the most powerful cartels in the world. The show features an all-star cast, including Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito.

Additionally, Colombian singer Karol G makes a special guest appearance. Karol G, born Carolina Giraldo, appears on the series with brown hair, sporting an animal print top. She plays a character called Carla, one of the women that work with Griselda.

With its gripping storyline and talented cast, “Griselda” is a must-watch series for anyone interested in the history of the illegal substance trade and the people who shaped it.

The limited series made up of six 50-minute episodes, was created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. The series premieres January 25, 2024.