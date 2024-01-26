Karol G teases her ‘Griselda’ character and shares photos with Sofia Vergara

Karol G is making her acting debut. The Colombian superstar is featured in “Griselda,” the new Netflix series starring Sofia Vergara and exploring the story of the drug lord Griselda Blanco. In a new Instagram post, Karol teased a little bit of her character and shared some photos alongside Sofia Vergara.

Karol shared various BTS images, showing her enjoying the set and having fun while playing the character of Carla. She shared some photos alongside her costars Sofia Vergara and Paulina Davila, and some videos of the shooting process. She closed out the video with an edit made by a fan that shows Carla introducing herself and looking cool while she meets Griselda, dances, and more. “My name is Carla,” she captioned the post.

“Griselda’s” creators, Eric Newman and Andres Baiz, discussed the introduction of Karol G into their series, and how exciting it was to make that decision. “We have Sofía, and now we’re going to have Karol G, both Colombian superstars [and] amazing artists,” they said to TUDUM. When discussing how Karol G was brought onboard, Newman shared that it was the idea of Luis Balaguer, one of the series’ executive producers. “[Luis] mentioned it casually one day like, ‘Hey, what if we got Karol G to be in the show?’ And I don’t think I thought about it again until he came back and said, ‘She’s in.’”

Karol G’s acting career

Karol G has previously discussed acting, and how much she enjoyed being involved in a series like “Griselda.” ﻿﻿“It’s a great role because there’s real character development,” she said in an interview with Billboard. “[Carla] is a character that evolves. She sees what she does as a job but also as a way to maintain her family, and she’s tough!”

She also revealed that acting added granted her some new tools as a performer. “[The lessons] totally opened my eyes to a different perspective,” she said. “They’ve helped my career as an artist and my development onstage.”

“Griselda” is now streaming on Netflix.