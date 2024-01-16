Kylie Jenner joins Karol G in latest hair trend: See her new hairstyle transformation

Kylie Jenner is bringing back her King Kylie era. The reality star, who was known for sporting colorful wigs in the mid-2010s, is changing up her look with a pink hairstyle, similar to Karol G’s latest hairstyle.

The Colombian singer has been wearing her hair pink for her recent ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ era, throughout the success of her album and stadium tour, as well as for her latest appearances at award ceremonies and runway shows.

Kylie took to Instagram to share her new look with fans and followers, posting two selfies while posing in her car. “hiiiii remember me,” Kylie wrote, with many remembering her iconic era right away, where she would wear green, blue, green wigs and other bright colors, including pink.

“We never did get a season 2 of Life of Kylie…. just saying,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Stop this is giving me major throwbacks should we add the 16 lashes,” adding, “KING KYLIE HAS BEEN REVIVED !!!!”

When it comes to Karol G, it seems like the singer is moving on to a different hairstyle this year, after wearing her hair pink throughout 2023, and including the same aesthetic into her album’s artwork, and color scheme during her many wardrobe changes in her tour.

The singer was recently spotted at Kali Uchis‘ ’Orquídeas’ album release party in Los Angeles, wearing her hair in a ponytail and showing some streaks of pink, but it seems like she is slowly making the transition from pink to fully blonde.