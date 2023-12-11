Karol G is taking her ‘Mañana Será Bonito Tour’ to Europe: Find out here if she is visiting your country

Karol G recently concluded her highly successful tour in the United States. Following this, she embarked on her next musical venture - the Mañana Será Bonito Tour in Latin America - which began in December. However, the worldwide fan base of the renowned Colombian singer and songwriter can rejoice as the singer has announced her plans to take her musical extravaganza to Europe in 2024, promising to bring her signature energy and passion to the stage in every city she visits.

The tour is expected to showcase her latest hits and classic numbers, providing an unforgettable experience for fans across the continent.

What can European fans expect from the Mañana Será Bonito Tour?

Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito T﻿our is not just a concert; it’s a spectacle that combines her powerful music with visually stunning aesthetics. The tour is an artistic journey that showcases her growth as an artist and her commitment to delivering unforgettable performances.

In her interview with HOLA! USA, Karol G emphasized that each show is a unique experience, promising her fans a night filled with emotion, energy, and an immersive atmosphere.

Which European countries will the Mañana Será Bonito Tour visit?

Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito Tour is all set to take Europe by storm, with the Colombian singer and songwriter announcing her plans to visit nine countries in the continent in 2024. Fans in Switzerland, Germany, France, Netherlands, England, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, and Spain can now gear up to experience Karol G’s show.

The star took to social media to share details of the European leg of Mañana Será Bonito. “EUROPE!!!!!!! In 2019 it was the last time we saw each other but WE ARE CLOSING THE MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR WITH YOU IN THE SUMMER 🥹🌈☀️🏝️🌊🌺 SWITZERLAND, GERMANY, FRANCE, NETHERLANDS, ENGLAND, ITALY, BELGIUM, PORTUGAL, SPAIN, FINALLY SEE YOU ! !!!!!!!!!!!! #MSBTour,” she wrote in Spanish on Instagram.