Karol G expands her ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ tour to Latin America

Karol G has exciting news for her fans across Latin America. She is taking her electrifying “Mañana Será Bonito” tour to multiple cities in the region, promising a spectacular live music experience. With a list of tour dates from December 2023 to May 2024, Karol G is set to captivate audiences in some of the most vibrant cities on the continent.

A Tour to Remember

Karol G’s record-breaking “Mañana Será Bonito” tour just concluded in the United States, and Latin America is next in line to witness her jaw-dropping performances. With her dynamic stage presence, powerful vocals, and a string of chart-topping hits, Karol G promises an unforgettable concert experience for her fans.

Here are the tour dates and locations for “Mañana Será Bonito” in Latin America:

December 01, 2023

Estadio Atanasio Girardot - Medellín, Colombia

The tour begins in Medellín, Colombia, at the iconic Estadio Atanasio Girardot. Colombian fans will be honored to be the first to experience the magic of Karol G live on stage.

February 08, 2024

Estadio Azteca - México City, México

Karol G then heads to México City, where she will perform at the legendary Estadio Azteca, one of the largest stadiums in the world. This promises to be an unforgettable night for Mexican fans.

February 16, 2024

Estadio Mobil Super - Monterrey, México

The tour continues in Monterrey, México, at the Estadio Mobil Super, known for its vibrant music scene and enthusiastic audiences.

February 23, 2024

Estadio Tres de Marzo - Guadalajara, México

Karol G will then grace Guadalajara with her presence, performing at Estadio Tres de Marzo. Fans in this city are in for a musical treat.

March 01, 2024

Explanada Cardales de Cayalá - Guatemala City, Guatemala

Karol G crosses borders to Guatemala City, where she will perform at Explanada Cardales de Cayalá, bringing her unique style to Central America.

March 05, 2024

Estadio Cuscatlán - San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador gets its turn to experience Karol G’s talent as she performs at the Estadio Cuscatlán.

March 09, 2024

Estadio Nacional - San José, Costa Rica

Costa Rican fans will witness Karol G’s electrifying stage presence as she performs at Estadio Nacional in San José.

March 15, 2024

Estadio Olímpico - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic will host the ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ tour, and fans can expect a night filled with music, energy, and perreo.

March 22, 2024

Estadio Monumental - Caracas, Venezuela

Karol G takes her tour to Caracas, Venezuela, where she will perform at the Estadio Monumental. Venezuelan fans are in for a night of reggaeton magic.

April 05, 2024

Estadio El Campín - Bogotá, Colombia

Karol G returns to Colombia to perform at the Estadio El Campín in Bogotá, giving Colombian fans another opportunity to see her live.

April 12, 2024

Estadio Nacional - Lima, Peru

Lima, Peru, welcomes Karol G to the Estadio Nacional, where she will surely leave her mark with an unforgettable performance.

April 19, 2024

To Be Confirmed - Santiago, Chile

Santiago, Chile, eagerly awaits confirmation of Karol G’s concert date. Fans in Chile should keep their eyes peeled for updates.

April 26, 2024

Estadio Vélez - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina, is on the list, and fans can look forward to an explosive show at the Estadio Vélez.

May 02, 2024

Estadio La Nueva Olla - Asunción, Paraguay

Karol G heads to Asunción, Paraguay, to perform at the Estadio La Nueva Olla, making this a night to remember for Paraguayan fans.

May 09, 2024

Espaço Unimed - São Paulo, Brazil

The tour concludes in São Paulo, Brazil, at the Espaço Unimed, where Karol G will wrap up her “Mañana Será Bonito” journey with a bang.