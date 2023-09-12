Karol G overwhelming emotions during her ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ tour

As an artist, the stage is where dreams come true, and emotions are set free. Currently on her “Mañana Será Bonito” tour, Karol G has been experiencing a surge of overwhelming emotions due to the love and support she receives from her fans. During her electrifying performances it is so touching that it brings tears to her eyes.

Her concerts have always celebrated music and unity, but this tour has brought her emotional connection with her audience to new heights. The sight of the audience passionately screaming her name, the thunderous applause reverberating through the venue, and the collective voices joining in on the choruses of her songs all contribute to an electrifying atmosphere.

©GettyImages



Karol G performs during the Mañana Será Bonito Tour at MetLife Stadium at MetLife Stadium on September 07, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

However, it’s not just the external elements that move Karol G; the profound connection she shares with her devoted fans often leaves her teary-eyed.

Between songs, as the lights from countless mobile phones illuminate her adoring crowd, Karol G is overwhelmed with emotion. She has been candid about her feelings, taking to Twitter to share her vulnerability and gratitude.

In a heartfelt message, she expressed, “Don’t judge the fact that I feel like crying when I have over 60 thousand people giving me this infinite amount of love. Sometimes, I feel like my heart is going to burst while all the years of trying flash through my mind... I think the expression ‘grateful’ falls short for the magnitude of this feeling... you are my happiest place! THANK YOU!!”

No juzguen el hecho de que sienta ganas de llorar cuando tengo mas de 60 mil personas dándome esta cantidad infinita de amor 🥺 a veces siento que el corazón se me va a salir mientras se me pasan por la mente todos los años intentando … creo que la expresión “agradecida” se… pic.twitter.com/hojywlZlP4 — LABICHOTA (@karolg) September 11, 2023