Karol G receives carved watermelon with her face on it: See her reaction

Karol G was recently surprised by a fan in New York City with an incredible gift. The Colombian singer was stepping out with her boyfriend Feid and was greeted by a group of fans waiting outside their hotel to catch a glimpse of the star. While Karol G seemed to be in a rush as she was photographed leaving the building and getting into her vehicle, her attention was directed to a carved watermelon with her face on it.

Fans of the singer seemed to be upset as she didn’t receive the gift at that moment. However, a new video shows Karol G coming back to get the thoughtful gift from her fan, who seemed to be very proud of her artwork, and even wrote a sweet message to the star and wrapped the watermelon in plastic.

Online users shared their excitement after seeing Karol G receiving the watermelon. “Where in her house is she going to put the watermelon?” one person asked, while someone else commented “Omg she looks amazing, and so does that watermelon. Like wow, that’s some real talent!” adding, “Is that a karolmelon?”

Me derretí de amor luego de ver a Karol cargando a Sophie y la de la sandía no se rindió jajajaaj pic.twitter.com/VkOYvoHWs1 — jai (@jairaamich) September 8, 2023

Karol G seemed to be taking a break from her successful ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ tour, spending some quality time with her closest friends and family members, as well as with her boyfriend. The new celebrity couple were photographed holding hands and getting ready for a romantic outing in the city.

Karol G was proudly wearing a black T-shirt of her idol Selena Quintanilla, paired with cargo pants and a camo hat. Meanwhile, Feid wore a white T-shirt and green olive pants, accessorized with a pink hoodie over his shoulders and a gray hat.