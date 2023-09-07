©Instagram
Karol G shows off her incredible figure by turning chic scarf into a top

One of Karol G’s most fan-favorite looks is without a doubt the crystal-embellished catsuit worn during her stadium tour.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Karol G is joining one of the latest summer fashion trends. The Colombian star continues to show off her unique style on and off the stage, this time by showcasing a new fan-favorite look, by turning a silk scarf into a chic top, which resulted in a stunning outfit, paired with gray low-rise velvet pants.

Fans of the singer praised her Y2K-inspired ensemble, after she posted a short clip on TikTok, showing her incredible figure and revealing that she was feeling herself. She also used her own song ‘QLONA’ as the audio for the video. “This is how I feel when I press play on this song,” Karol G added.’

@karolg

🌷🦋✨ Asi me siento cuando le doy play a esta canción!

♬ QLONA - KAROL G & Peso Pluma

“This woman is drop dead gorgeous inside and out,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Naturally beautiful.” Other online users also asked for the official music video of the song, as the singer continues her “Bichota Season” following the release of her latest album and her stadium tour.

Karol G Mañana Será Bonito Tour - Miami, FL©GettyImages

Creative director Brett Alan Nelson collaborated with Karol G for her ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ tour, choosing the perfect looks as she took the stage in multiple sold-out shows, including the fan-favorite crystal-embellished catsuit paired with shearling boots.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE©GettyImages

The singer’s style has definitely transformed in recent years, and this is not the first time she has worked with the creative director, as he also put together her all-pink ensemble for the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Barbie.’ The custom Pucci look featured a backless bandana top and a maxiskirt, perfectly paired with pink statement earrings and a diamond ring, complimenting her signature pink hair.

