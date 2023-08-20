Karol G’s sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Feid during concert: Dedicates special song

Karol G and her new boyfriend Feid are going public with their relationship. The Colombian singer, who recently showcased her talent during two incredible performances in Los Angeles over the weekend, is feeling more comfortable talking about her romance with Feid, whose real name is Salomón Villada.

Before singing her hit song ‘Tus Gafitas,’ which has been confirmed to be dedicated to her boyfriend, Karol G wished happy birthday to Feid with a sweet message. “Today is August 19, for everyone who knows, happy birthday Salo,” she said while wearing sunglasses with the word ‘FERXXO,’ which is another one of his nicknames.

Fans of the singer shared their excitement after she showed love for Feid, who was in attendance during both nights and was spotted dancing and singing along to her songs, including one that sends a clear message to her ex Anuel AA, titled ‘Mi Ex Tenia Razon.’ Feid looked very much in love, cheering and smiling while looking at Karol G.

Feid disfrutando del show de Karol G en Los Angeles. 🩷💚 pic.twitter.com/bkCs9n5dQc — Feid Site (@feidsite) August 20, 2023

Another clip shows Karol and Feid’s mom together showing their support in the audience. The two Colombian musicians were then filmed leaving the venue together after the concert ended. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Karol gave a few details about her romance and revealed that the pair met for the first time working together, with Feid being the opening show of her 2021 tour.

Karol G & Feid juntos. 🩷💚 pic.twitter.com/ow2dGybp3i — Karol G Stats (@KarolGWW) August 20, 2023

Further in the interview, it was reported that the singer even has a photo of Feid on her background phone. She also explained that she was not expecting to encounter a romantic relationship with the singer, and now she even has an unreleased music collaboration with him, titled ‘Verano Rosa,’ which was almost included on her latest project ‘Mañana Será Bonito: Bichota Season.’

Feid cantando “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” de Karol G es lo mejor que verás hoy. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZmXClzB2W0 — Feid Site (@feidsite) August 20, 2023